Zoë Kravitz Has A Lot To Say About Her Evolving Beauty Look

When you have the combined genetics of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, unwavering self-expression is rooted deep within your DNA. (Plus, you know, the whole gorgeous thing.) Still, the YSL Beauty brand ambassador admits that she's had a rocky road when it comes to locking down her own personal look.
"The struggle's always been real for me and my hair," Zoë Kravitz tells us. "And the options can seem limited when you have a kinkier texture." Keep in mind that the operative word is seem. Ever since she began transitioning from relaxed to natural hair in 2014, the Lolawolf front woman and Big Little Lies actress has managed to try out an impressive number of styles with her box braids. For her, it's a labor of love. "I really prefer my hair being natural," she says.
And celebrity stylist Nikki Nelms, who's worked with Kravitz since 2013, has noticed the confidence as well. "She's super open to change and not that attached to anything," Nelms says. "She's open to length or cutting it, open to darkening or bleaching. When you’re open, you can experience more."
The same goes for makeup, too. "It shouldn't be something you use to cover up. And I feel like YSL Beauty isn't asking me to cover myself up or be something I'm not. Makeup should highlight your individuality," Kravitz says.
While Kravitz's beauty philosophy is a good one ("less is more," she says), even she can admit that she has a good time experimenting with the line she reps. "Their foundations are great," she says, adding that "Touche Éclat is like 24 hours of sleep in a pen that you can put in your pocket." It turns out that her experimenting is all part of a lifelong lesson. "You just have to learn what works for you, and learn what doesn't," she advises. Duly noted.
Ahead, see some of Kravitz's most standout beauty looks — and what she thinks about each. And believe us, there were a lot to choose from.