Zoë Kravitz may have grown up well-acquainted with the spotlight thanks to her famous parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, but that doesn't mean she's always been comfortable with its glare.
In a new interview with Vogue, Kravitz confessed, "For a long time at the beginning of my career, the idea of being a quote-unquote 'role model' was something I didn’t necessarily like because it made me feel like I had to be perfect—and I am not!"
What Kravitz learned as she got older, though, was that she didn't need to be perfect. "In fact," she said, "I think it means I need to let people know that I’m not perfect and that’s okay."
Instead, she told Vogue, "I try to just be an example of another person that’s out there trying to figure it out, so that other women figuring it out don’t feel like they’re the only ones."
The Lolawolf front woman and Big Little Lies actress credits her mom, her mother's friends and godparents with "letting me know what it means to be a woman." Kravitz is the kind of woman who isn't afraid to take chances.
She's been wowing us lately with some amazing — and amazingly one of a kind — beauty looks, including coloring a beautiful blue heart in the back of her famously long, bleached platinum hair. In her style choices, like in everything else it seems, Kravitz advocates being true to yourself — whatever that self may be.
"I think we all have different parts of our personalities. Sometimes I feel really girly and want to access that, and then sometimes I feel like a boy and that makes me feel sexier," she said. "It’s just about listening to that part of yourself that’s like, okay, this is how I feel today."
Duly noted, Zoë.
