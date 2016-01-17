Lisa Bonet and her daughter, Zoë Kravitz, are twinning in a new advertisement for Calvin Klein’s watch and jewelry campaign. All we can say is: Wow.
The campaign’s slogan is “Life in the now,” and it’s supposed to “highlight the immediacy of time and the richness of relationships,” according to People. Few things are as sacred as a mother-daughter bond, so tapping Bonet and Kravitz for this campaign was perfect.
While the duo has 20 years between them, both are radiant as they stroll hand-in-hand on the beach.
Dope star Kravitz, who is the child of Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz, is wearing a black, two-piece bikini under a sheer cover-up. Her famous mom keeps it simple in a black, scoop-neck maxi-dress. Their matching smiles are arguably the best part of the campaign photo.
In addition to stellar genes, the ladies share a wicked fashion sense. Kravitz, 27, raids her mother's closet for vintage pieces all the time, snagging “boas, dresses, jackets, shirts, everything — except for shoes, because we have different sizes,” she told E!
Dope star Kravitz, who is the child of Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz, is wearing a black, two-piece bikini under a sheer cover-up. Her famous mom keeps it simple in a black, scoop-neck maxi-dress. Their matching smiles are arguably the best part of the campaign photo.
In addition to stellar genes, the ladies share a wicked fashion sense. Kravitz, 27, raids her mother's closet for vintage pieces all the time, snagging “boas, dresses, jackets, shirts, everything — except for shoes, because we have different sizes,” she told E!
Her trendsetting mom doesn’t mind the closet raiding.
“She's taken some good vintage pieces here and there,” Bonet admits. “I let them slip away. There are more wonderful vintage pieces to be found.”
Advertisement