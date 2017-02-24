Lenny & Zoë Kravitz Are The Coolest Father-Daughter Duo Ever

It's not uncommon for Zoë to mention her dad in interviews. When she does, she's practically gushing with pride. And while some actors might get sick of having the same questions asked again and again, having a dad as cool as Lenny Kravitz makes those interviews pretty easy to get through. The fun stories are plentiful. And let's not forget that the father-daughter duo attended the 2015 Met Gala together. It doesn't get any cuter than that.