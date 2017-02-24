Lenny & Zoë Kravitz Are The Coolest Father-Daughter Duo Ever

Hollywood powerhouse Zoë Kravitz isn't just an actress, model, and rocker (her band, Lolawolf is definitely worth a listen). She's also lucky enough to call Lenny Kravitz her father. She can thank dear old dad and mom Lisa Bonet for those striking good looks, but she's also got the unique opportunity to get advice from two seasoned pros.
Want some input on a new tune? Let's just say Lenny can probably give some solid tips in that department. Need to go over some lines? Not only is mom a seasoned vet, dad appeared in the Hunger Games franchise, Lee Daniels' The Butler, and Precious. Throughout it all, Zoë and her dad have hit the red carpet and supported each other's projects in the cutest way.
It's not uncommon for Zoë to mention her dad in interviews. When she does, she's practically gushing with pride. And while some actors might get sick of having the same questions asked again and again, having a dad as cool as Lenny Kravitz makes those interviews pretty easy to get through. The fun stories are plentiful. And let's not forget that the father-daughter duo attended the 2015 Met Gala together. It doesn't get any cuter than that.
It goes both ways. Lenny has mentioned that Zoë offers up style tips (she sits front row at Fashion Week, after all) and she even gave him some input when he came out with a line of home furnishings for CB2.
She refers to her pops as a "badass motherfucker," so it's clear that this isn't your usual father-daughter rapport. And as for him being protective? When asked about his daughter dating rockers and rappers, Lenny says that it's Zoë that they have to look out for. She can handle anything.
"I'm very proud to be in that family," Zoë adds. We couldn't imagine there's a reason not to be proud. Check out a few of Zoë and Lenny's cutest moments in the video, below.
