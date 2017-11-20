All week long we've been anticipating Selena Gomez's epic return to the American Music Awards. The place where, just one year ago, the singer gave the speech of a lifetime, and two years before that, the performance that hit the world in the feels. Now, she's back, but this time it's not just her attitude that's different — it's her hair.
Just earlier today Gomez debuted jet-black black hair and a fresh set of fringe while prepping for tonight's performance. We safely assumed it was new cut for the premiere performance of her latest song "Wolves" with Marshmello — or at the very least, a very convincing wig. And somehow, we were so wrong.
Gomez arrived to the red carpet pre-show rocking a blonde bob paired with a glossed set of brunette roots. She can credit the look to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri and celeb colourist Nikki Lee from Nine Zero One salon because, yes, it's definitely the real thing. The inspiration? Some '90s grunge à la Nirvana and Kurt Cobain. We're familiar with the hot colour combo, but it's not one we've ever seen on the 25-year-old.
Naturally, Twitter is losing it over the fakeout. Yup, she got us good.
Selena Gomez showing up to the #AMAs with blonde hair. ? pic.twitter.com/Hw4fIJEgeb— Anthony Dominic (@tmzanthony) November 19, 2017
Selena Gomez!!!! The short hair is giving me LIFE! #AMAs2017— Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) November 19, 2017
I could NOT be more obsessed with @selenagomez ???? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ZgS8u8Q0ZS— KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) November 19, 2017
Now this is what I call a revival #SELENAxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/VlQzEvc4rI— thais is PAUlisquad (@moonlighxbieber) November 19, 2017
Our guess: Gomez took a page straight out of Kim Kardashian West's book and spent most of her day with a bowl of peroxide. These days, the temporary looks are far and few between with stars like Ariana Grande and KKW going full blonde overnight. Then again, who's to say her performance later on won't feature the wig we got a peek of earlier?
The singer might have released and album titled Revival two years ago, but fans are convinced that 2018 will be Gomez's comeback year. And with that, we're just over here hoping she has even more tricks up her sleeve to make this an iconic night.
