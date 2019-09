Gomez arrived to the red carpet pre-show rocking a blonde bob paired with a glossed set of brunette roots. She can credit the look to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri and celeb colourist Nikki Lee from Nine Zero One salon because, yes, it's definitely the real thing . The inspiration? Some '90s grunge à la Nirvana and Kurt Cobain. We're familiar with the hot colour combo, but it's not one we've ever seen on the 25-year-old.