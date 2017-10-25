After releasing two tunes over the summer that basically took over poolside kickbacks and solo getting-ready dances, Selena Gomez is about to release a new song, "Wolves." And while some people would simply call the song's title an ode to the singer's favorite animal or perhaps a thinly veiled attempt to support canine conservation efforts, Seventeen reports that die-hard Selenators are digging deeper to find some more meaning in the song's seemingly simple title.
Yesterday, Gomez teased the upcoming single with an Instagram post featuring the song's namesake beast and an illustration of the song's producer, Marshmellow. Set to be released tomorrow, the only clue that Gomez included was a single lyric: "I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves..."
Gomez's fans looked deeper into the wild world of wolves and drew an unexpected connection. Knowing that Gomez had faced health problems such as lupus over the last few years and underwent a kidney transplant earlier this summer, the song's title took on a whole new meaning.
Anyone who took Latin may have already drawn a parallel, but taking the scientific name for wolves into account, canine lupus, some fans think that the new track is inspired by Gomez's various health-related travails. There's no telling exactly what the song's message will be (these super-smart Gomez fans may be eating their words tomorrow), but this cerebral take on the title warrants some major kudos.
Following up "Fetish" and "Bad Liar" won't be an easy task, but knowing how rabid Gomez's fans are for any new material from their favorite singer, "Wolves" is sure to be a hit, secret messages or not.
We see you @selenagomez. ???#WolvesOutOctober25th pic.twitter.com/dhCFgPBvv0— Selena Gomez Updates (@SelenasSource) October 21, 2017
