Lucy Hale's Journey From Brunette To Blonde Took Nearly 11 Hours

Lucy Hale, the Pretty Little Liars actress known for her chic brunette bob, outstanding eyebrows, and shameless affection for pimple popping videos, is the latest celebrity to join Hollywood's blonde brigade.
Joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Julianne Hough, and G-Eazy, Hale debuted a new, brighter hue on Instagram this Wednesday with a perfectly sunlit selfie.
"Blonde Ambition," she wrote as the caption, which was an apt nod to Madonna. However, as natural as this color may look on Hale, the journey to this shade wasn't as simple as it may seem.
Advertisement
On Monday, hairstylist Kristin Ess posted a picture of Hale with a few blonde highlights, and hinted that Hale would be looking much blonder quite soon. "The life of an actor can be really hard on the hair," she wrote. "Thank goodness she’s got the face of an angel and the patience of a saint. When going from dark brown to blonde, trust your colorist to do it at the right pace to keep your hair from snapping off."
View this post on Instagram
Chameleon AF. The life of an actor can be really hard on the hair. Thank goodness she’s got the face of an angel and the patience of a saint. When going from dark brown to blonde, trust your colorist to do it at the right pace to keep your hair from snapping off. ? next stop: ??♀️
The very next day, Hale took to her Instagram story to post dispatches from "Phase 2" of her hair transformation, which involved sipping iced coffee and sitting around in a ton of foils.
In the end, it took ten and a half hours to get Hale's final hair color, which is really an ombré that goes from deep brown at the roots to bright blonde at the ends. This balayage technique is a healthier alternative for your hair than dying all of it one solid, drastically different color, according to Ess.
This particular hair change comes after Hale rocked pink tips (also courtesy of Ess) and dyed her hair a similar honey blonde shade earlier this year. Going from dark brown to blonde to pink to dark brown to now blonde again... 2018 is Lucy Hale's year to show us that she can pull off any look.
Let's just hope those brows always stay as glorious as ever.
Related Video:
Advertisement