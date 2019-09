The Gross, Guilty Pleasure Lucy Hale Shares With Millions Of People

Anyone who knows Hale knows she's somewhat of a beauty aficionado — but it's rare for her to stock up on multiple products at once. A few exceptions? Bioderma's Micellar Water (because "I can never find it in stores so I'll buy it [online] in bulk," she says), Degree's Dry Spray in Pure Rain (which "gives women 48-hour sweat protection and has a really fresh, clean scent"), and the Biologique Recherche line. "It's this European skin-care company you literally can't find anywhere, and the products are amaziiiiiing," she says. "I was just in New York and bought three of everything."