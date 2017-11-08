You're Going To Want To Shield Your Eyes From These Dr. Pimple Popper Videos

The skin above, below, and beside our eyes is delicate, thin, and super sensitive — which is exactly why you should never bring a harsh exfoliator, acne treatment, or razor-sharp extraction tool directly near the area. Still, similar to the rest of your face, your eyelids can be oily, dry, and (yep) even acne-prone.
The latter is not uncommon, either. In fact, after sifting through the endless YouTube videos from Dr. Sandra Lee (a.k.a. Dr. Pimple Popper), as one does, we noticed that the derm has been treating a lot of eye cysts lately. From blackheads and whiteheads to milium (tiny alabaster bumps), the good doc is doing all kinds of extractions around the delicate area.
Ahead, feast your eyes on some of our favorite clips of Dr. Pimple Popper performing such treatments — while we try to keep ours closed.