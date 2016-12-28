I Traveled 5 Hours To See Dr. Pimple Popper & It Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made

The Extraction

Usually, you book a consultation before surgery, but since my cyst was [relatively] minor, she said she’d do it — especially because I drove five hours to see her. She cleared all her appointments for me. She told me that sometimes your body gets confused and starts storing dead skin cells instead of throwing them out — and that’s what was happening on my face. I gave my consent to film, and she numbed me. That’s the only part that hurt — the numbing — since the skin around the eye is really sensitive. I was familiar with everything because I had watched tons of her videos, but I was super nervous because I really had forgotten what my face looked like before it had this bump. I wanted my old self back; it was exciting but scary at the same time.