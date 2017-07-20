Lipstick is the accent pillow of the beauty world — nothing can pull a look together quite like it. It's also inexplicably versatile, which is perhaps why so many people reach for a coordinating color of eye shadow, nail polish, or clothing item. No one, however, does a monochromatic look like Lucy Hale... especially because you've probably never even noticed.
When we sat down with the actress last week to chat all things beauty (full interview coming soon), but we couldn't stop staring at her matching red shoes and lipstick — shades of bright, fiery crimson that took her ordinary yellow dress from fun to fash-un. (For the record, they were strappy shoes matched to Mark. By Avon's liquid lippie in Spark.) Turns out, it's something she's been doing before the name Aria Montgomery meant anything to anyone. "It's one of my favorite tricks,” Hale tells us.
Now that we know her secret, it's damn near impossible to ignore. Ahead, the proof that might just convince you to jump on the shoe-lipstick bandwagon. If you do, it helps if you're not wearing five-inch heels.