Here’s How Lucy Hale Deals With Her Cystic Acne

Since that initial breakout, she’s had ups and downs with her skin. Though, according to her Byrdie interview, she’s finally found a routine and the right products to keep everything in check. Among her tips she recommends double cleansing. “Double cleansing is what it's really about for me,” she said. On heavy makeup days, Hale uses DHC Deep Cleansing Oil ($28) to remove makeup. She then follows that up with Restorsea Reviving Cleanser ($65) and her Clarisonic, to ensure her pores are clear of excess makeup. Though she warns not to over exfoliate. As for her preffered exfoliation product of choice? She uses Lancer The Method Polish ($75) twice a week to keep skin bright and refreshed.