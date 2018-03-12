The Gross, Guilty Pleasure Lucy Hale Shares With Millions Of People

On Keeping Secrets

Hale certainly had to maintain an air of mystery for her role in Pretty Little Liars, but there are also a few things in real life she keeps under wraps — like her fragrance. "It took me a while to find my staple perfume, so I usually don't share what I wear because I don't want anyone else to wear it," Hale laughs. "But I will say it's a fragrance from Le Labo. It's really fresh, and not overpowering at all."