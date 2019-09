The Gross, Guilty Pleasure Lucy Hale Shares With Millions Of People

Despite landing a starring role in the CW's just-released Life Sentence, not to mention a sweet new gig with Degree deodorant , Hale does have one profession she'd like to check off her list: "If I weren't an actress, I would love to be an aesthetician," she says. "It'd be so much fun. I've been going to my facialist Molly Lucio since I was really young and she has transformed my skin. Plus I always feel the best after leaving a facial, so it would be really nice to make other people feel that way."