When I made the decision to dye my hair from dark brown to platinum back in May, it was with the best intentions. For ages, I'd played it safe with my look because I was so concerned with being what our senior beauty editor Alix Tunell and I call "guy hot." Meaning, I avoided any beauty look that could potentially turn off men (like micro-bangs, blue lipstick , and unnatural hair color). But after some soul-searching — and a year-long stint in therapy to bolster my depleted self-confidence — I decided to bleach the ever-loving shit out of my hair to untether it from my identity. But things didn't go according to plan.Instead, I wound up completely losing myself. After the initial shock and amazement of my dye job wore off, I found myself waking up every morning, looking at myself in the mirror, and wondering what the hell I'd done. My hair was majorly damaged thanks to the bleach, which meant I couldn't really heat-style it if I wanted to. Its color made the pink tones in my skin stand out more, which meant it was much harder for me to conceal a zit. And I hated the way most of my wardrobe looked with my new hair, but didn't have the funds for a closet overhaul.I'd only been blond for about a week-and-a-half when I looked at myself in the mirror and decided I was no longer pretty. I was staying with friends in Austin, and we were getting ready to go out to dinner — but I couldn't settle on a makeup look. All the makeup I wore as a brunette looked wrong. Red lipstick made me look more Marilyn Monroe than Courtney Love, and for whatever reason, winged eyeliner just didn't work anymore. But the "new" makeup looks I was attempting (bronze eyeshadow, brown lipstick) felt off, too. I followed all those "Find the Best Makeup for Your Skin/Eyes/Hair" guides you see in every magazine and Bobbi Brown book, and still hated the end result. "I'm hideous!" I anguished. "This was the worst mistake of my life!" Tara, my friend who had dyed her hair gray for an R29 story last year at my behest, laughed. "You just need to get used to it," she said.Well, I've been a blonde for three months now and I'm not used to it. Aside from not feeling like myself, the maintenance of it sucks — like, really sucks. This has nothing to do with the quality of the colorists I went to — both of the women who dealt with my strands as a blonde were amazing, and I wouldn't trade them for anything. But the touch-ups hurt like hell and leave my sensitive scalp with scabs. They say beauty is pain, but I can't help but feel I'm getting the short end of that deal.