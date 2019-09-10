Turns Out, You’re Probably Washing Your Hair Wrong

Have your curls been lacking their usual shape and shine? Not showing the same sprightly bounce when you tug at the ends? This could mean that your hair is dehydrated and needs moisture and nourishment to return to a healthier, more elastic state. And if you think that shampooing too often is what's stripping your hair, think again: It's about making sure you're using products with the right types of ingredients that'll give back to your hair in the process, rather than the process itself.