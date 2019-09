Turns Out, You’re Probably Washing Your Hair Wrong

So what kind of ingredients to skip out on, then? Give up the oil-stripping sulfates (which, yes, are responsible for that oh-so-satisfying bubbly lather) and swap in more moisturizing ingredients like coconut milk and shea oils instead. Try SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner , which gently cleanse and rehydrate strands and can help soften any hair type. For women with thin hair, apply the conditioner mostly — if not only — at the ends so as not to weigh down your hair. For women with thick, coily strands, feel free to lather up and let it all soak in — your curls can take it.