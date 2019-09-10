Turns Out, You’re Probably Washing Your Hair Wrong

When it comes to crafting a skin-care routine, we tend to get super specific: lush cleansing balms for dry skin, clarifying masks for acne-prone areas, gel moisturizers for oily complexions, thick serums for the delicate area around your eyes... you get the idea. But how concern-specific do you get when it comes to your hair-care lineup? (The fact that 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner, and body wash products even exist pretty much answers that question.) Washing your hair is far from a one-size-fits-all situation, and oftentimes, we don't even realize that we aren’t using the most optimal formulas for our own specific needs.
Advertisement
That's why we partnered up with SheaMoisture to better understand the different types of shampoos and conditioners that we should be taking advantage of for way better hair health. Whether you have to keep your fresh new hair color in mind or can't stop your heat-damaged strands from constantly tangling, investing in the right hair-care formulas can end up making all the difference. From softening hair with nourishing coconut oils to repairing weakened, porous strands with reconstructive proteins, find out how to upgrade your in-shower habits, ahead.
For Thirsty Hair
Have your curls been lacking their usual shape and shine? Not showing the same sprightly bounce when you tug at the ends? This could mean that your hair is dehydrated and needs moisture and nourishment to return to a healthier, more elastic state. And if you think that shampooing too often is what's stripping your hair, think again: It's about making sure you're using products with the right types of ingredients that'll give back to your hair in the process, rather than the process itself.
So what kind of ingredients to skip out on, then? Give up the oil-stripping sulfates (which, yes, are responsible for that oh-so-satisfying bubbly lather) and swap in more moisturizing ingredients like coconut milk and shea oils instead. Try SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner, which gently cleanse and rehydrate strands and can help soften any hair type. For women with thin hair, apply the conditioner mostly — if not only — at the ends so as not to weigh down your hair. For women with thick, coily strands, feel free to lather up and let it all soak in — your curls can take it.
Advertisement
For Heat-Damaged Hair
The freedom to style your hair however you like is your own personal choice — and not something you should have to give up in order to maintain a hair health you're happy with. Basically what we're saying is, we get it: Hot tools aren't going anywhere soon. It's more about learning how to better compensate in the shower to strengthen our strands, so we can have our cake and eat it (straighten it? curl it?) too.
Heat affects hair in many different ways, but most notably by damaging the essential, natural proteins that make up your hair's internal structure. That's why the shampoo and conditioners you use should focus on repair. Swap in SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Shampoo and Conditioner to revitalize stressed-out strands with reconstructive proteins and all-natural ingredients: Manuka honey boosts radiance and shine, yogurt extract provides natural nourishment, and mafura oil replenishes weakened areas.
For Color-Processed Hair
Whether you frequently refresh your golden balayage, can't help touching up roots for your iciest blonde, or simply love switching up your hair color every few months, this category is for you. Because as much fun as coloring is, it's an admittedly aggressive process that can wreak havoc on your hair's health. (We're talking breakage. So much breakage.) That's why you need to utilize shampoos and conditioners that fortify strands without ruining your fresh, new color in the process. (Otherwise what's the point of getting your hair colored in the first place?)
Try using the gentle, sulfate-free SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner, which work wonders for any woman with heat-damaged and chemically processed hair as well as women with naturally kinky, curly hair, from 3A to 4C. The nutrient-rich formula helps reduce the appearance of breakage and stimulates healthy growth, thanks to the Jamaican Black Castor Oil loaded with reparative omegas. Organic shea butter intensely moisturizes strands and peppermint oil invigorates the scalp with a tingly sensation you're sure to be obsessed with.
Advertisement