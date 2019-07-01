Turn To These Volumizing Shampoos When Your Hair Needs A Pick-Me-Up

Walking through the hair aisle, you'll see that there are tons of products promising instant volume, from root-amplifying spray to texturizing mousse. However, before you start teasing, fluffing, and piling on product for added bounce, your volumizing routine starts in the shower.
The right shampoo can mean the difference between hair that stays bouncy beyond day three and strands that fall flat right after a blowout. According to chemical engineer and founder of Sister Scientist, Erica Douglas, an effective volumizing shampoo should have ingredients that enhance and preserve the natural thickness of your hair. "A good volumizing shampoo will usually contain proteins or amino acids to help replace what’s been stripped from the hair in daily styling," she tells Refinery29. "Picking the right one comes down to knowing the needs of your hair."
The key is opting for lightweight formulas that won't weigh down your strands. To help your blowout or curls reach new heights, we rounded up some volume-boosting shampoos, ahead. These will give your hair natural oomph that won't look (or feel) like you're wearing a Bump-It or crunchy hairspray.
