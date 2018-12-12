Everything You Need To Know Before Booking A Blowout For Natural Hair

Like Stephen mentions above, choosing between a silk press and blowout will impact your time in the chair and how much you swipe when it's all said and done. Because a silk press requires straightening small sections of hair, you could spend 30-40 extra minutes at the salon, compared to a standard round-brush blowout. You can also expect to dish out extra cash for a silk press at most full-service salons. For perspective: A blowout at Stephen's Brooklyn space will cost you $65, whereas a silk press starts at $90.