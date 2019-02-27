The Beauty Industry Has A Plastic Problem — So I Tried A Zero-Waste Routine

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
The beauty industry has a huge waste problem. In fact, your pumps, pipettes, and toothpaste tubes will likely still be sitting in some landfill in 2519, because plastic takes hundreds of years to degrade. It's a harrowing statistic, especially when you think about just how plastic-dependent the cosmetics, skin-care, and hair-care industries are.
In 2018, I started making steps to minimize my footprint by reducing my use of single-use disposable products (like straws and plastic bags), recycling my film plastics (thanks to New York's Plastic Bag and Film Plastic Reduction Act), and composting my food scraps (fun fact: The United States wastes more than $160 billion of food a year). But in 2019, I decided to educate myself about waste in the area I love most: beauty.
Advertisement
Recycling isn't the answer, especially considering that 91% of plastics aren't recycled at all. For some, one solution is minimizing the amount of waste we produce individually. This has become known as the "zero waste movement."
Living a zero-waste lifestyle means you're sending nothing to the local landfill by composting, reusing, recycling, and upcycling your products. If it seems like a daunting task, that's because it is — especially since most industries aren't set up for sustainable living. But living low impact is feasible. This month I constructed my very own low-waste beauty routine with the help of Lauren Singer, "zero waster" and founder of Package Free. Check out the video above to find out more.
Unwrapped Life The Hydrator Shampoo & Conditioner, $35, available at Unwrapped Life; Lush Naked Cleansing Balm, $5.95, available at Lush; Marleys Monsters Cotton Cloth Wipes, $14, available at Package Free; Meow Meow Tweet Juniper Carrot Seed Oil, $22, available at Package Free; Meow Meow Tweet Cedar Spruce Deodorant Stick, $22, available at Package Free; All Good Zinc Sunscreen Butter, $9.99, available at Target; RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up, $36, available at Sephora; Kjaer Weis Cream Blush, $56, available at Kjaer Weis; Elate Cosmetics Illuminate + Contour Kit, $56, available at Elate Cosmetics; Surratt Auto-Graphique Eyeline, $42, available at Sephora; Axiology Natural Lipstick, $30, available at Axiology.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement