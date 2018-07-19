I Tried To Make My Entire Beauty Routine Plastic-Free — Here's What Happened

Much like I discovered with my waste-free food experiment, implementing a zero-waste beauty routine is more expensive and more hassle. The choice of plastic-free beauty products is certainly improving, but you do have to go out of your way to find them. Most are online or through special retailers so it’s not as simple as popping into the drugstore or throwing things in your basket at the supermarket. Products tend to be pricier, too, and while many will save you money in the long term (like the razor or refillable makeup compacts), it’s an investment upfront.