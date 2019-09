I Tried To Make My Entire Beauty Routine Plastic-Free — Here's What Happened

On a wider scale, the beauty industry is one of the worst culprits when it comes to ocean- damaging plastic. We may have woken up to the destructive effects of microbeads , but the beauty world is still riddled with products causing pollution problems. Face wipes take over 100 years to biodegrade, and make up 93% of the material in the fatbergs clogging up our sewers. Glitter , essentially just tiny microplastics, is ending up in our oceans and killing wildlife, and we’ve seen the tragic image of the seahorse clutching a Q-tip often enough to know that cotton buds are not eco-friendly. Similarly, most of the personal hygiene and beauty products available in our shops are packaged in plastic — unsurprising, when it’s so cheap and convenient.