These Drugstore Body Washes Smell Like Expensive Perfumes

"If you love something, let it go." Um... no. If you love something, you should get it, and everything like it, in bulk, then surround yourself with it at all times. It's Codependency 101, and it's completely acceptable when applied to beauty products.
Take your favorite fragrance, for example. Did you know it comes in body wash form, even if you haven't seen it in one those 3-pc gift sets in the TJ Maxx checkout line? It does — it just has a different brand name — and combining the two is like giving a mouse a cookie. Because once you realize how good you smell, you're probably going to ask for corresponding laundry detergent, and then you're going to want a reed diffuser, then a car freshener...