I Went Plastic-Free For A Week & It Was Almost Impossible

After three meetings and the dreaded trip to sign off my tax bill I find myself by a big Waitrose supermarket, so I pop in to get some supplies for the next few days. I figure to nail this no-plastic thing it will be easier to do little shops as I go, as opposed to buying for the whole week at once. I’ve thought ahead about what I can actually buy without plastic and it’s pretty limited so decide to get ingredients for a big batch of ratatouille (I’m vegetarian) as well as bread, eggs, avocados and bananas. I skip the sliced bread I would normally buy and instead opt for an overpriced loaf from the bakery section and don’t take a bag. Finding items not wrapped in plastic takes twice as long and then I realize I’ve totally screwed myself over as every single loose piece of fruit or veg has to be weighed and then stickered up (with plastic) so it can be scanned. Vow to try the market next time. By the time I’m paying, total £9.66 ($13.52), I’m starving. Would normally grab a cereal bar or packet of crisps but instead opt for a banana before heading home to make avocado on toast. Sense this week might actually make me healthier, albeit poorer.