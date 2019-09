Lush Cosmetics is one of the only major brands speaking out against both the environmental impact of glitter and the unethical conditions related to mica mining. In the company's All That Glitters manifesto, they explain that, due to the negative impacts of plastic glitter and mined mica, their sparkly products only contain synthetic mica, which is manufactured in laboratories but still comprises natural minerals. In this refreshingly honest report, Lush reveals that they had dropped their prior supplier as they were not "confident that [their] previous supplier's audits could guarantee that child labor wasn't a possibility." They go on to mention that all mica, whether mined from the ground or created by a dude with a PhD and lab goggles, always requires some form of chemical processing to make it fit for human use.