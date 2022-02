The Ordinary’s First Shampoo & Conditioner Are Really Something

Next up: Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner . Behentrimonium chloride is a common ingredient found in many conditioners to enhance the feel and appearance of hair, making it soft and shiny. The texture is a gel-cream and much lighter than any other conditioner in my shower. I have a lot of hair and made the mistake of doubling the amount I used, thinking it wouldn't be nourishing enough — but I was wrong. This stuff is intense. I let it work its magic for all of five minutes before rinsing it out and I noticed the smoothing, moisturizing effects almost instantly. Even when all the product was washed away, my hair felt slippery, not straw-like as it usually does, thanks to the bleach . I rough-dried my hair as normal and I was so impressed with the condition. Like magic, there was no frizz and my hair was seriously silky, swishy, and bouncy. The Ordinary says that the product was formulated to avoid the heavy feel that some conditioners and masks leave behind — and I can attest to that. I don't believe in matching shampoo and conditioner , either. You can absolutely use this alongside the shampoo that's in your shower currently. My only wish is that the brand brings out a bottle that's double the size. It's that good.