How To Mask Your Hair At Work — Without Looking A Mess

Wearing a hair mask to the gym might be our favorite beauty hack of all time. But, thanks to a new generation of hair products, there's another way to low-key treat your hair — and this time, it's a lot less messy.
Enter: treatment stylers. Think strong-hold mousses with powerful hydrators, root-boosters with scalp-soothers, and even gels that double as hair masks. And, in answer to the question you're likely thinking, no, these don't weigh down your hair. In fact, they make it look lighter, healthier, and more put-together than ever.
Enter: treatment stylers. Think strong-hold mousses with powerful hydrators, root-boosters with scalp-soothers, and even gels that double as hair masks. And, in answer to the question you're likely thinking, no, these don't weigh down your hair. In fact, they make it look lighter, healthier, and more put-together than ever.
Click through the slides ahead for your new, under-the-radar masking regimen. Your hair will thank you.