The Ordinary’s Most Popular Acne Serum Is Finally Back — & It’s Even Better

Using the new, improved serum is pretty simple. The Ordinary suggests applying it once a day, in the evening — a small amount to the area you'd like to treat (for example, a breakout or your nose if you want to counteract blackheads), or a thin amount all over, if you'd like to treat your entire face. This is only recommended if you have spot-prone skin. Even the gentlest of acids can cause sensitivity and result in red, flaky, sore and dry skin so it's best to start very slowly. Give it a go once or twice a week, at night, so that your skin builds up tolerance, and follow with a simple moisturizer , like The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA , or CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream . Always wear a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or 50 during the daytime, too, as acids can make skin very sensitive to sunlight. If in doubt, contact a skincare specialist.