Mixing bowls, bleach, and lots of dry shampoo — that pretty much sums up the past year of my life with pastel hair. Since dying my hair pink in January 2018, I've been two other colors, first lilac and now blue. And for a long time, I dealt with the breakage typical of any double process, and I've tried dozens and dozens of different products in an attempt to reverse the damage.
And now, a little over a year since my first dye job, I'm happy to report that my hair is finally feeling and looking strong — at least, according to my colorist Madison Garrett. Check out my hair routine in the video above.
