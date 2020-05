I aim to actively move my body and exercise at least five days out of the week. Rest is equally important, and I try to get eight hours of sleep daily. I've also discovered a passion for surfing, which benefits my physical and mental health. I love the ocean and I find it very therapeutic. During a recent trip to Ghana , I saw so many locals surfing, and I thought to myself, 'Wow, I didn't know that Black people surfed.' It was a genuine thought because we are not what you see in mainstream coverage of the sport, and that was revolutionary for me. It's become an all-around meditative experience for me, which is how all of our moments for ourselves — from our beauty routines and beyond — should feel.