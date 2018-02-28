I've always been aware of my racial standing, but I never really thought about it until I was hanging out with a bunch of white friends. In middle school, an old friend signed on to my AIM and forgot to sign out, so I saw she was talking about me. She was like, Do you really think that that white boy is going to like her? Doesn't he know that she's Black? That was the first moment where I realized that maybe this is a black-and-white, color-blocked world. My parents always told me that I'm a celebration of my blackness and my whiteness. Suddenly, that was all taken away from me and I felt like had to choose.