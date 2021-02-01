This Trendy New Zealand Hair Brand Just Dropped At Your Local Target

After a wildly successful launch in New Zealand and Australia, instant cult-favorite hair-care brand Monday just launched nationwide at Target. The affordable line, featuring four targeted ranges, is not only cruelty-free and made without harsh chemicals, but comes in the most Instagram-friendly pink bottles that are also 100% recyclable.
"I’m a huge believer that every person, no matter their story, should be entitled to look and feel good," says brand founder Jaimee Lupton. "The lack of transparency and extortionate pricing across the beauty sector is what gave me the idea to start Monday."
When we say this product line was an instant hit, we mean it: In just six weeks after arriving on shelves in Australia and New Zealand, it was completely sold out. The shampoos and conditioners are formulated focusing on natural ingredients like coconut oil, ginger root extract, and shea butter, without the use of parabens or sodium lauryl sulfate. Plus, you get serious bang for your buck: A 12-ounce bottle retails for just $6.99.
The four ranges include a volumizing shampoo and conditioner, one formulated to be gentle on sensitive hair and scalps, a moisturizing duo, and a reparative set for damaged or color-treated hair.
Not only is the entire range proudly approved by PETA, but Monday prioritizes sustainability by creating recyclable packaging and reducing waste in the production process. "The distinctive square shape is not just aesthetic — it means the bottles can be packaged much tighter and more efficiently to distributors," says Lupton. "All the labeling on pack is screen-printed straight onto the surface to avoid any glue residue left behind."
Monday is among the many brands on a mission to disrupt the drugstore hair-care aisle, proving that environmentally-conscious, vegan, clean beauty products can be affordable, too. You can now find the brand in 1,700 Target stores nationwide and online.
