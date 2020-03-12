15 Conscious Beauty Buys You Can Score At The Drugstore

Drugstores are stepping up big time when it comes to carrying more conscious beauty products. By conscious beauty, we’re referring to a movement or brand philosophy that takes ingredients and ethical practices into consideration... in a transparent manner so that us consumers know what's up. A conscious product could be vegan, cruelty free, sustainably made, organic, 100% natural, free of parabens, sulfates, minerals, etc. Or, all of the above!
Typically these products fall under the umbrella of "clean" beauty brands, but some mainstream brands are making changes to their formulas as well. It’s definitely a major jump in the right direction. But keep in mind that conscious beauty is not a regulated term, and definitions may vary from brand to brand. If you’re serious about incorporating these types of prods into your regimen, you’ll need to do your homework. Sites like the Environmental Working Group's cosmetics database and the product review site Good Guide, as well as ingredient-comparison apps like Think Dirty can help you better understand what exactly is in the products you’re buying.
In the meantime, here’s a list of some new or bestselling conscious hair, makeup, and skincare brands you can find in a drugstore near you.
In the meantime, here’s a list of some new or bestselling conscious hair, makeup, and skincare brands you can find in a drugstore near you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.