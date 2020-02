31 New Beauty Buys You’ll Want To Snag At Shoppers Drug Mart

When I was growing up,every time my mom hit the max reward level on her Shoppers Drug Mart Optimum points card, she’d let my sisters and I each pick one special treat . I, of course, always bee-lined it for the beauty department. I’d giddily scavenge the aisles, and I gradually built up a collection of drugstore beauty buys that included a pastel green Revlon eyeshadow, a shimmery brown L’Oréal lipstick , and basically every food-flavoured product Bonne Bell ever released.Though I’ve reined in my go-to hues over the years (R.I.P. mint-dusted lids), my obsession with amazing drugstore finds is as fervent as ever. And, with spring approaching, there are hundreds of new beauty products landing in stores and online . To help you narrow it down, I’ve swatched, spritzed, and slathered my way to these top picks. From hard-working retinol that won’t leave your face feeling fiery to a supremely quick-drying vegan nail polish to a dry shampoo foam that has honestly changed my life, these are the new beauty buys at Shoppers Drug Mart that are worth your dollars and points (or, mom’s points).