31 New Beauty Buys You’ll Want To Snag At Shoppers Drug Mart

When I was growing up, every time my mom hit the max reward level on her Shoppers Drug Mart Optimum points card, she’d let my sisters and I each pick one special treat. I, of course, always bee-lined it for the beauty department. I’d giddily scavenge the aisles, and I gradually built up a collection of drugstore beauty buys that included a pastel green Revlon eyeshadow, a shimmery brown L’Oréal lipstick, and basically every food-flavoured product Bonne Bell ever released.
Though I’ve reined in my go-to hues over the years (R.I.P. mint-dusted lids), my obsession with amazing drugstore finds is as fervent as ever. And, with spring approaching, there are hundreds of new beauty products landing in stores and online. To help you narrow it down, I’ve swatched, spritzed, and slathered my way to these top picks. From hard-working retinol that won’t leave your face feeling fiery to a supremely quick-drying vegan nail polish to a dry shampoo foam that has honestly changed my life, these are the new beauty buys at Shoppers Drug Mart that are worth your dollars and points (or, mom’s points).
