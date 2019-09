The Best New Drugstore Beauty Buys At Shoppers Drug Mart

Admit it — you go into Shoppers Drug Mart a minimum of, like, four times a week. You innocently head in to grab some shaving cream, walk through the mind-wiping machine they install at every entrance (fact!) and walk out with three magazines, two lip glosses , yet another black eyeliner and a bag of chips. (Same. We are weak, and we LIKE IT.) And while we know there are a lot of Beauty Boutique connoisseurs out there who are hot for all the prestige brands that some Shoppers carry, you can never really beat the thrill of a sweet cheap drugstore beauty buy . We asked the beauty-buying team at Shoppers to spill the tea on what they’re most pumped about that’s hitting shelves this season. Here are their picks.