The Drugstore Products Celebrities Swear By

Contrary to what you may have read at the nail salon or in the checkout line, celebrities are not just like us. Last time we checked, we didn't have a private chef, driver, or trainer — although we're totally open to all three — nor do we live in a gated community or vacation on yachts. (Again, we wouldn't mind...) But one way celebrities — even the richest, the most famous, the most successful — actually do seem relatable? They love cheap beauty products.
Yes, sometimes even Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé have to make a pit stop at their local drug store for a re-up on their favourite makeup-removing wipes. Sure, they probably send their assistants, but shopping at the drugstore is shopping at the drugstore. That's why we're rounding up the products the rich and famous rave about and that we can actually afford. (Note: None of the products that follow are ones the celebrity is paid to endorse. This is legit, people.) So check 'em out in the slides ahead.
