As the story goes, lip gloss was invented by iconic makeup artist Max Factor in 1928. But it wasn't a "gloss" back then, it was called a "pomade" and primarily used for Factor's starlet clients who needed their lips to stand out on camera back when movies were still filmed in black and white. Nearly a century later, and the product has graduated from Hollywood secret to lightweight lacquer worn just about everywhere, from work to weddings.
Over the course of its evolution, formulas have gotten less gooey, more pigmented, and, frankly, more expensive. With an endless supply of options out there — Sephora carries over 100 — how do you know which tube is the right one for you?
This is the question I set out to answer months ago when an influx of lip gloss launch announcements hit my email inbox. So, I decided to try the most anticipated, the most popular, and the most underrated formulas out there — and $283 later, I found the best.
Ahead, the lip glosses worth your consideration.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.