But I wasn’t born eyeliner-savvy : My lids are slightly hooded and greasy as they come, so it's taken plenty of raccoon eyes, gallons of makeup remover, and countless return trips to the beauty aisle before I earned my wings. Since then, I’ve tried nearly every top-rated liner under the sun, and I’ve fallen in love with fewer than I can count on both hands. Maybe I'm picky, but just because it deposits black pigment doesn't necessarily mean it's good. Some liners are deceiving and will impress you with a dramatic opaque line before smudging as soon as you blink; others dry out quickly and can barely last through a few strokes.