You Can Now Get Botox From Shoppers Drug Mart (Did Someone Say Points?!)

While doctors helped develop Beauty Clinic, there are none on site. Rather nurse practitioners, who are sort of Super Nurses with extra qualifications, run the show. The NPs also do all the injectables, and they all have at least 10 years experience in medical aesthetics. They work with medical aestheticians who can perform the other services, like chemical peels and laser treatments. The Clinic sends me a detailed intake form — consultation appointments are complimentary, and all the prices are posted online, which is unusually transparent for a medi-spa (I’m not sure why, but the price is often some Homeland-level secret until you have your consult). The costs are roughly on par with what I’ve seen at places run by docs, and in some cases ($10 per unit of Botox versus the more typical $12–$15) a little less. Appeased, I settle in for my long Uber ride to Oakville.