This ’90s Lipstick Shade Just Got A Modern Upgrade

Take a quick scan at the mouths of celebrities, reality stars, and models right now, and you might notice a unified trend: brown lipstick. As we're sure you've heard, the defining shade of the '90s is back with a vengeance.
Now, we're well aware that brown can be an intimidating hue to dabble in — the '90s isn't necessarily known for its stellar beauty trends, after all. However, as makeup artist Matin Maulawizada reassures us, it's a universally flattering color that anyone can pull off, once you find the right shade.
"A lot of people think that brown lipsticks are reserved for really pale girls or really dark girls, but, to me, anyone can pull off the shade," Matin, who professionally goes by just his first name, says. "It just depends on the rest of your makeup, your attitude, and what you wear."
Don't believe him? Well, the proof is in the pictures. We rounded up six beautiful models with a variety of lip and skin tones to help show you the versatility of brown lipstick. Ahead, Matin helps us navigate the hue to find the perfect updated shade for each. And thanks to new technology and formulas, you don't have to worry about the overly thick pigments of yesteryear — provided you ditch the darker-than-your-lipstick lipliner, you can bring modern life to this '90s shade.
Just keep these words of wisdom from Matin in mind if you're still hesitant to pick up a tube: "It’s makeup, there are no rules; if you can rock it, you can wear it."