The Best Shampoo Bars That Actually Work

We'll admit that shampoo bars weren't exactly on our radar up until this past year, when the push for eco-friendliness hit the industry hard — and for good reason. Climate change is the most serious issue we're facing right now, and both brands and consumers have found themselves looking for ways to make the beauty business more sustainable . Product packaging has been one major sticking point: Who needs all those single-use face wipes and plastic bottles when you can have reusable makeup-removing towels and shampoo bars?