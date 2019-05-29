13 Hair Products You Have To Pick Up At Target This Summer

April showers bring May flowers, but even more importantly, usher in a whole lot of new beauty products as spring turns to summer. We're not just talking about Rihanna's new eyeliners, Glossier's Super serums, or Kylie Jenner's skin-care line — what we're most excited for during this sunnier season are the must-have hair products found in the beauty aisles of Target.
Right on schedule, Target recently restocked its shelves with some of the most innovative hair-care products on the market, including thickening shampoos, leave-in conditioners, and non-sticky gels. Plus, every last product is no more than $15 — so it's time to prepare your in-shower caddies and bathroom cabinets for a full product renovation.
