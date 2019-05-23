We Tried All Of Kylie Jenner's Skin-Care Products — Here's What We Thought

Kylie Jenner has proven time and time again that everything she puts out into the beauty world can be expected to fly off the shelves. Her new skin-care line is no different: Each pale-pink bottle and tube in the Kylie Skin lineup, from cleanser to moisturizer to eye cream to controversial walnut face scrub, sold out within hours after yesterday's launch.
With all the buzz surrounding the release, we knew we had to give the collection a try ourselves, especially since it's Jenner's first-ever venture into the category. So we asked a few R29 staffers to put each product to the test and share their first impressions to better help you navigate the selection the next time a restock rolls around. Their unfiltered opinions, ahead.
Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner
"This toner has the consistency of watered-down skim milk and smells like a vanilla latte... which is to say, I should’ve hated it — but I didn't. After showering, I drenched a cotton pad in the toner, and pressed it into my skin. After a few seconds, I felt a tiny bit of tingling, which was followed by an unexpectedly pleasant, fresh glow to my face. I continued my nightly routine as usual, adding two serums (hyaluronic acid, followed by three drops of Vintner’s Daughter) and crawled under my covers begrudgingly sipping the Kylie Skin Kool-Aid.” — Megan Decker, beauty writer
Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer
"Before trying Kylie Skin, I judged the product by its packaging and assumed the bubblegum-pink tube could only house a heavily-scented lotion that would surely cause some kind of allergic reaction on my face. Luckily, that didn't happen — in fact, the product barely has any scent at all. It's not too heavy, not too light; absorbs quickly, but leaves behind a hydrated glow; and, of course, looks great underneath makeup. While it's not so good that I'll be tossing my everyday moisturizer (Supergoop's SPF-infused lotion wins out on this one), I'd recommend Kylie Skin to a friend if they asked... which I'm sure they will." — Samantha Sasso, beauty writer
Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum
"My favorite thing about this serum is the texture: more of a milky gel rather than a lotion or oil, which is thin enough to layer under other skin care and makeup and feels luxurious, too. I also liked that it has a mild scent — almost undetectable — because perfumed products often make me break out." — Addy Goff, associate content strategist
Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash
"The heavy fragrance and extremely sudsy formula of this cleanser immediately made me think of the hand soap dispensed in public bathrooms. But I will say that it removed all my makeup with just one pump and left my skin feeling pretty refreshed, which is always a win. If you're able to get past the strong scent, I'd recommend it for getting the job done as a makeup remover without using a ton of product." — Thatiana Diaz, Beauty Writer
Kylie Skin Walnut Face Scrub
"My dry/combination skin turns into snowflakes if I use anything too physically abrasive, which is what I got with this walnut scrub, but it isn’t something I'm ruling out entirely: Mixing the exfoliant with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup really does the trick. Once I rinsed the mixture off, my skin was completely cleansed but didn’t feel like it had been sanded, which is what I felt with the scrub alone. If you have dry, sensitive skin, but still want to try this product, I highly recommend using it with an oil-based product for a less abrasive experience." — Aimee Simeon, beauty writer
Kylie Skin Eye Cream
"This eye cream is clearly made for makeup wearers: The yellow color mimics the banana powders many bloggers use to combat undereye darkness. When I first opened up the tube, I recognized the curved applicator tip as the same style of many luxury eye creams, but plastic. This is an important note because those cooling silver tips are meant to help with puffiness; this plastic one does nothing."
"I dabbed the product under my eyes and felt an immediate cooling. I even saw a bit of color-correcting, too. To get the full effect, I proceeded to put on concealer and powder. There was no creasing or pilling of my makeup, so the product did a good job of prepping my skin as an undereye primer. Honestly, I feel about this eye cream how I feel about all things Kardashian — I could take it or leave it." — Jessica Cruel, deputy beauty director
