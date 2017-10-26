The Gigi Hadid Makeover We Can't Look Away From

If you're still glowing from the release of Gigi Hadid's gorgeous — and super affordable — Maybelline makeup line earlier this month, we've got some more good news. With a little help from one fearless Gigi superfan, we're recreating three of the supermodel's most unforgettable beauty moments — including her first foray into the fashion scene way back in 2012 and her show-stopping, ultra-modern look at this year's Met Gala.
These days, we know Hadid as one of the universe's most sought-after fashion icons. But before she was gracing Vogue covers across the globe (or dropping her Tommy x Gigi clothing collabs, or stocking Ulta with her Jetsetter Palettes), she was a fresh-faced new model, just beginning to build her game-changing career. Flash forward to 2017, when the Hadid sisters are walking practically every Paris runway and count Lady Gaga and Kendall Jenner as intimate friends. Press play above to tag along on Gigi's stunning beauty evolution. Spoiler: The contouring on her 2014 look — the one that marks her debut with Victoria's Secret — is the most mesmerizing thing we've seen today.
