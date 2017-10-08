Gigi Hadid Sent Lady Gaga The Best Get-Well Present

Gigi Hadid sent Lady Gaga a super thoughtful get-well present after she postponed her Joanne European tour due to fibromyalgia pain.
In Lady Gaga's new Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two, we see her in a doctor's office going through treatment for her chronic pain. She posted a preview of the moment on her Twitter account where she can be seen nodding along as her doctor goes over her multi-step treatment plan. "There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes that pain is a microphone. My pain really does me no good unless I transform it into something that is,” she said in the documentary. “So I hope that people watching it that do struggle with chronic pain know they’re not alone.”
Knowing that Gaga was taking time out to heal and take care of herself, Hadid sent her friend a beanie from her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. Gaga was quick to share it with a sweet thank you message on Instagram saying, "Thank you @gigihadid & @tommyhilfiger for these generous gifts during my time of healing. Totally my style and so thoughtful and bad ass. My favorite combination."
Gigi Hadid responded to Lady Gaga on Twitter saying, "Anything to make u smile @ladygaga!! makin my dreams come true, lookin effortlessly bad ass in tommyxgigi - so honored, my friend."
Gigi Hadid and Lady Gaga have been friends for quite some time now. Gaga has been a supporter of Hadid's career, sitting front row in March at the fashion show for Hadid's collaborative collection with Tommy Hilfiger. In fact, Gaga has been regularly seen wearing sunglasses and a hat from the collection on her press tour for her latest album. The two shared the stage last year in Paris at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Hadid walking and Gaga performing.
The model has been a vocal supporter of the singer as well. "Gaga has been a great kind of big sister to me," Hadid told Entertainment Tonight back in March. "And has given me amazing advice, and I think she is such a beautiful person that is just set on spreading love everywhere she goes. I think that she is one of a kind, she is amazing."
Beyoncé also sent her friend and past collaborator a get-well gift in the form of an Ivy Park hoodie which Gaga also posted on Instagram late last month.
This show of strong and supportive friendship is so great! We can always use more women supporting women, especially when they need it most.
