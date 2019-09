Gigi Hadid Sent Lady Gaga The Best Get-Well Present

In Lady Gaga's new Netflix documentary, Five Foot Two , we see her in a doctor's office going through treatment for her chronic pain. She posted a preview of the moment on her Twitter account where she can be seen nodding along as her doctor goes over her multi-step treatment plan. "There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes that pain is a microphone. My pain really does me no good unless I transform it into something that is,” she said in the documentary. “So I hope that people watching it that do struggle with chronic pain know they’re not alone.”