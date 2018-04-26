Update: Way back in 2016, shortly after celebrating her 21st birthday, supermodel Gigi Hadid appeared on The Tonight Show and revealed to host Jimmy Fallon which restaurant makes her favorite burger in New York City. After eating 52 burgers during her first year living in the city, she had decided that JG Melon on the Upper East Side made the best burger around. Recently, however, Hadid announced via Twitter that she had changed her mind.
On Wednesday, just a couple days after turning 23, Hadid tweeted for all to see ". @jimmyfallon I have a ‘Best Burger in NY’ update. Talk soon."
We are, of course, desperate to know what burger managed to dethroned the one from JG Melon, and we're not the only ones. Chrissy Teigen, fellow celeb foodie, responded to the tweet and simply said, "hello please share."
It's been 18 hours since Hadid posted about this apparently divine burger — yes, we're counting — and despite many requests for more details, the model still hasn't revealed the restaurant's name. We guess that means we'll just have to wait for her next Tonight Show appearance, which, based on Fallon's cryptic response to her tweet, could be soon.
This article was originally published on May 17, 2016.
Gigi Hadid is a serious hamburger fan and is ready with an answer when someone asks her about her favorite burger joint in New York City. The supermodel appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and revealed her go-to slider to the world.
After getting the lowdown on her recent 21st birthday bash in Las Vegas, Fallon quoted one of Hadid’s life mottos. “Eat clean to stay fit. Eat a burger to stay sane.” Amen, sister. The model laughed, admitting that she does try to religiously observe this practice in her life.
Hadid then explained that during her first year living in New York, she and her best friend made a commitment to try a different burger from around the city every week. From this burger adventure, Hadid concluded that the best burger in New York City is made at JG Melon on the Upper East Side.
In celebration of her birthday milestone, Fallon surprised his guest with two JG Melon burgers, and boy, was she excited. Hadid said, "The thing about JG Melon’s is that they’re just super simple. They just don’t try too hard, and it’s just so good.” The two tucked into their JG Melon burgers and said cheers to a happy birthday.
