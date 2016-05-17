Gigi Hadid got some serious life lessons from her boyfriend, Zayn. The 21-year-old went to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday, and Zayn took the time the night before to teach her how to gamble. Hitting the tables was a rite of passage for her. "You have to do it! You have to do Vegas on your 21st birthday," she said during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I won $400. I'm very excited," she told Fallon. "On a $15 poker table. I thought that was pretty good." It does sound good indeed. Except she didn't get her details exactly right.
Advertisement
It turns out she actually won playing blackjack, not poker. "I just said poker because I'm nervous."
Fallon tried to reassure her about her Vegas faux-pax. The late-night host suggested that blackjack is a type of poker.
Nope.
The two laughed at their mistake and decided that the casinos in Vegas will take a little more practice. Gigi said she didn't get the gambling out of her system but maybe needs to lower the stakes. "I'll just stick with Monopoly."
Watch Gigi talk Vegas with Jimmy Fallon for yourself below.
Advertisement