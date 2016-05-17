Gigi Hadid got some serious life lessons from her boyfriend, Zayn. The 21-year-old went to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday, and Zayn took the time the night before to teach her how to gamble. Hitting the tables was a rite of passage for her. "You have to do it! You have to do Vegas on your 21st birthday," she said during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.