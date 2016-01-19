Want to eat like a Victoria’s Secret model? Apparently it’s not all raw veggies and skinless chicken breast — at least, not if you’re Gigi Hadid.
She shared her philosophy about food while participating in MasterChef Celebrity Showdown on Monday:
“I always say, eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane.”
It's the foodie response to "Treat Yo' Self" and a great reminder that all things should be taken in moderation — even moderation.
Hadid definitely takes her own advice. She also shared that when she first moved to New York, she ate 52 burgers in a year (a new burger every week) to try to find her favorite.
Her signature dish on MasterChef? A burger, of course, topped off with pickles, jalapeños, and crispy onions. Sounds like her weekly burger habit has done more than keep her sane, it also taught her a thing or two. Host Gordon Ramsay declared the creation “F--king delicious.”
The Gigi Burger won the night, beating out model Devon Windsor for the prize: a donation to the charity of her choice. Hadid’s charity choice hit close to home: The Global Lyme Alliance. Her mother, sister, and brother all suffer from Lyme Disease.
CALL ME MASTER CHEF HADID!
All the lymies out there @LymeAlliance this one's for YOU! Thank you @MASTERCHEFonFOX 💚🏆 pic.twitter.com/VryENIACNd— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 19, 2016
