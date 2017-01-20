Gigi Hadid & Kate Moss Share Photos From The Same Shoot, With One Little Difference

You'd be hard-pressed to find a model who doesn't at least admire Kate Moss. For many, it's a lifelong dream to work alongside the supermodel who defined the '90s, is a fashion icon, and married a rock star because she is just that committed to her lifestyle.
Gigi Hadid is one of the many devoted fans of Kate. She may have modeled for virtually everyone from Versace to Victoria's Secret and have her own Maybelline collection, but that doesn't mean she's immune to being starstruck. Recently, the two were featured together in Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2018 campaign, and they look pretty cozy in the black and white photos.
It was the first time the pair have worked together – and, judging by her Instagram posts, Hadid was more than a little overwhelmed by the whole thing. She couldn't contain her delight and admiration for the legendary supermodel, sharing three behind the scenes photos from the shoot, which show the pair hugging and laughing with their arms around each other, accompanied by a rather gushing caption.
I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate. @katemossagency , I had the greatest time with you, and am forever touched by your spirit and presence. I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you and our beloved @mariotestino @sarajanehoare @giovannimorelli8 @sduff20 ♡ ss18 campaign out soon ! #inourshoes
"I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate," Hadid wrote, adding that she had the "greatest time" and is "forever touched" by Kate's "spirit and presence." "I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you," she cooed.
But their posts captured the moment – how do we put this? – from very different points of view. Moss also shared a behind the scenes shot from the shoot on her agency's Instagram account and from the looks of things, Hadid's "spirit and presence" didn't have as much of an impact on industry stalwart Kate.
See for yourself. At least Hadid got a tag in the post, if she was otherwise omitted.
