Gigi & Kate Share Photos From The Same Shoot But There's One Brutal Difference

I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate. @katemossagency , I had the greatest time with you, and am forever touched by your spirit and presence. I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you and our beloved @mariotestino @sarajanehoare @giovannimorelli8 @sduff20 ♡ ss18 campaign out soon ! #inourshoes

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 10, 2018 at 6:37pm PST