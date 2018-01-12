Gigi & Kate Share Photos From The Same Shoot But There's One Brutal Difference

You'd be hard-pressed to find a model who doesn't at least admire London's own Kate Moss. For many, it's a lifelong dream to work alongside the iconic, notoriously elusive supermodel.
Gigi Hadid is no different. She may have modelled for virtually everyone from Versace to Victoria's Secret and have her own Maybelline collection, but that doesn't mean she's immune to being starstruck. Recently, the 22-year-old and 43-year-old models featured together in Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2018 campaign, shot by Mario Testino, and the two look pretty cosy in the black and white photos.
It was the first time the pair have worked together – and Hadid was clearly more than a little overwhelmed by the whole thing. She couldn't contain her delight and admiration for the legendary supermodel on social media, sharing three "candid" behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, which show the pair hugging and laughing with their arms around each other, accompanied by a rather gushing caption.
"I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate. @katemossagency," Hadid wrote, adding that she had the "greatest time" and is "forever touched" by Kate's "spirit and presence". "I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you," she cooed.
But their posts were a little – how do we put this? – asymmetrical. Moss also shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the shoot on her agency's Instagram account and from the looks of things, Hadid's "spirit and presence" didn't have as much of an impact on industry stalwart Kate. We actually feel a little sorry for Gigi.
See for yourself.
Talk about throwing shade.
