Supermodel Advice You Can Actually Use

Fake It & You'll Make It

You might not have it all together yet, but you just have to take that leap. Commit to the future you desire. At castings, I wasn’t always the prettiest, the tallest, or the skinniest. I didn’t have the clearest skin or the best body. I did have lots of determination and —more often than not — faux confidence. I’m a firm believer of fake it till you make it because you will make it. Did I always get the job? Nope. But, no matter how many times I was rejected, I held my head high, moved on, and focused on the next opportunity.