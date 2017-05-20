20 Times Kate Moss Started A Beauty Trend

Kate Moss is a fashion icon — and that's putting it mildly. I mean, the woman single-handedly made knee-high, rubber rain boots cool. Pretty impressive. If she started wearing aqua socks in public tomorrow, Zara would pick them up as quickly as it poaches patterns from the Louis Vuitton runway and they'd be on your feet by spring.
But it's not just her fashion sense that makes her such a trendsetter. Miss Moss is influential when it comes to beauty, as well. From bedhead hair to smoky eyes to dewy skin, the supermodel has been rocking some of our favourite looks since modelling was just a glimmer in Kendall Jenner's eye.
We've compiled 20 beauty looks that Kate was sporting way before the rest of us. Ahead, we take a little stroll down memory lane with the girl who's always the coolest person in the room.