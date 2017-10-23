With news that the Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Limited Edition Collection is landing on 7th November, we naturally needed to see what's in store. Hadid has been working with the Maybelline New York team over the past year to create her first ever makeup line, inspired by her signature beauty looks. Divided into three capsule collections, Hadid channelled her international lifestyle into 'East Coast Glam', 'West Coast Glow' and 'Jetsetter'.
The East Coast collection has everything you need for emulating the 'New York glam girl', with a smoky eye palette, razor-thin eyeliner pen, and three sultry matte lipsticks. For the West Coast look, Hadid created a 'downtown L.A vibe' with liquid strobe highlighters, siren-red lipsticks, and an eye contour palette. Finally, the Jetsetter product provides an all-in-one kit for creating the model's best looks, with a multifunctional palette including concealer, lip balm, blusher, bronzer and mini mascara.
The model's versatile and buildable collection will be available online from 7th November and in store on 22nd November, with the Jetsetter palette available exclusively at Boots. Which look will you go for? East Coast or West Coast, we're hitting 'buy now', stat. Click through to see all the products available from Gigi Hadid x Maybelline.